Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

