Prudential PLC Buys 575 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $299.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average of $304.48.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

