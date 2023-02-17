Prudential PLC Buys New Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $50.08 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUTU. CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.