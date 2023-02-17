Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 149,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

QSR opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.