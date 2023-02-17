Prudential PLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

NYSE:CI opened at $299.43 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

