Prudential PLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,499,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,070,000 after acquiring an additional 904,477 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 647,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

