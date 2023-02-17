Prudential PLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

