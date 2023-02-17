Prudential PLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Copart Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.93 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

