Prudential PLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after buying an additional 296,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

