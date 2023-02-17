Prudential PLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

DUK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.