Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

