Prudential PLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 151,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.