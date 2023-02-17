Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,329 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

