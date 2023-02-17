Prudential PLC Invests $4.83 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Futu by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Futu by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

