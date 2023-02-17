Prudential PLC Purchases 658 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Shares of HON opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

