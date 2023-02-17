Prudential PLC Purchases 82,685 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,685 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.2 %

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

