Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 81,000 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VFH opened at $89.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

