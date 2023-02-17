Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 2,980 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.