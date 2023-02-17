Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

