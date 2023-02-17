Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $193,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

