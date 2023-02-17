Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $520,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $211.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

