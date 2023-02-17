Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 6,000 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

