Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Cigna were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after buying an additional 164,128 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cigna by 40.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,554,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna stock opened at $299.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

