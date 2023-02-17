Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,461 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 243.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PKW opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

