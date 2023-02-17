Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after acquiring an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

