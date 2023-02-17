PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by StackLine Partners LP

StackLine Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,581 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up approximately 13.0% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StackLine Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of PTC worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $43,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 710.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,187,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $2,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,622,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,187,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,627 shares of company stock worth $59,200,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $130.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

