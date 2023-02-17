PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 987,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,264,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,675,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 1,005,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 655,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.