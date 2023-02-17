PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 987,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,264,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.