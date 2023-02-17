Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

