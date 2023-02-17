Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.53 and a 200 day moving average of $318.95. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

