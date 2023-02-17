Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHKP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

