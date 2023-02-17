Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $11.06 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

