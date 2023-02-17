Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Outset Medical, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outset Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Outset Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OM opened at $24.51 on Friday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $33,080.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,074.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

