Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

TSE ABX opened at C$22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

