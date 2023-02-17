Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Reduced by Raymond James (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.64 million.

