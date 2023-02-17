Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Issued By Zacks Research

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MD. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,313. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

