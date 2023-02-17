Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Issued By Zacks Research

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MD. Mizuho cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 12.7 %
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group
In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
