Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.76. 771,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,422. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
