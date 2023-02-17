QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

