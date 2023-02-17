Qtum Market Cap Reaches $325.58 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00012619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $325.58 million and $67.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.15 or 0.06912904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00027506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,540,070 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

