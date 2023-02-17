Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.91

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00012037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $303.98 million and approximately $60.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.65 or 0.06928556 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00079484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00027488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,539,733 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.