QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,734. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,316. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

