QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 244,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,316 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 60.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

