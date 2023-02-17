QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.15 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $60.15 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

