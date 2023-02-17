Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lessened by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,504 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.66 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

