RAMP Price Up 8.3% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $19,871.09 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.68 or 0.28745871 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.