Raymond James Cuts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.90.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$84.07 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$64.62 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

