Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

