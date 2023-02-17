Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. 486,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06.

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

