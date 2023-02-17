Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.75. Redfin shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 1,437,792 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 275,506 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

