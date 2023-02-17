Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 4.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 32,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 63,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Rego Payment Architectures Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.
Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile
REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.
