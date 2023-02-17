Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $246.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. American Trust bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

